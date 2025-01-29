Man kills self after stabbing sister-in-law in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law in Jhansi district on Saturday before committing suicide a few hours later, police said.

The woman has been admitted to a medical college in a critical condition, they added.

Rakesh Sahu, a resident of Nainagarh, told police that he had gone to work on Saturday morning when his cousin Mahendra Sahu (30), a resident of Hirapura village located nearby, came to his house at around 9 am and repeatedly stabbed his wife Maya Devi (36).

According to Rakesh, he had a dispute with Mahendra two years ago over an alleged relationship between the latter and his wife, which was resolved by the family members.

Nursing a grudge against his wife, Mahendra attacked Maya with the intent to kill, Rakesh alleged.

Mahendra was found hanging from a tree near a marriage hall in the area on Saturday evening during a search, local SHO Tulsiram Pandey said. PTI COR NAV ARI ARI