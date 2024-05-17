Man kills self in police post in Noida; personnel suspended

Noida, May 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man accused of rape allegedly hanged himself at a police post here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while in custody, prompting officials to suspend all personnel posted there. The incident was reported from the Chipiyana Buzurg post, which comes under the Bisrakh police station of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Suniti said they were suspended on the orders of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The commissioner has also ordered a probe into the matter, she said.

She said an investigation has also been launched against the police station's in-charge and the assistant police commissioner.

Suniti said a panel of doctors have performed the postmortem and it has been videographed.

The DCP said a woman working in a company located near Chipiyana village had accused the man, her colleague, of rape. She had complained to the Superintendent of police (Lucknow) in this regard, Suniti said.

The officer said the investigation team came to Noida from Lucknow and, as part of its probe, it had called the accused to the post for questioning on Thursday morning.

He was made to sit outside and the team left the spot, Suniti said and added that there was only a woman constable there.

The DCP said during this time, the man went inside the post, closed the door of a room and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, she said.

His family members alleged that he committed as he feared that he would beaten up by police.

On hearing that the man died in police custody, a large number of people gathered at the mortuary in Sector-94 and raised slogans against the police.

His brother said that the woman had falsely accused him of rape and she is responsible for his death.

No FIR has been registered yet against the police personnel in the matter.

The DCP said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the bereaved family. PTI COR ANB ANB