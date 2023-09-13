Man kills sister for refusing to marry kin's choice

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his sister on Wednesday after she refused to marry the person of her family's choice here, police said.

The incident took place in Asrawal Khurd village and the accused has been arrested, they said.

ACP (Dhumanganj) Varun Kumar said Ashish Yadav allegedly killed his sister Shivani (18) after she refused to marry the man chosen by the family.

He said Yadav shot his sister with a country-made pistol. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The police have arrested the accused brother and a case is being registered based on the complaint of the family members.

The ACP said the police had taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. PTI RAJ CDN CK