Man kills sister-in-law before shooting self

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law before killing himself at Bihari Bigaha village on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar and his sister-in-law, Gudia Devi. According to police Kumar also fired at his wife Laxmi Devi, who has been admitted to hospital with bullet injury.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Barh-1, Aprajit said, "Police received a call that a man shot at his wife and sister-in-law before killing himself in Bihari Bigaha village last night. By the time police reached the spot, Deepak Kumar and his sister-in-law had died due to bullet injuries. His wife, with bullet injury, was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital…where her condition is reported to be serious." Bodies of Kumar and Gudia Devi have been sent for the post-mortem examination, he added.

The SDPO said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that there were some marital disputes. Deepak was staying at his in-law's house for the last two months. Family members said last night Deepak suddenly shot at his wife, his sister-in-law and then killed himself. His sister-in-law died on the spot. Further investigation is on. Police recovered the weapon of offence (a country-made revolver) and some spent cartridges from the spot." PTI PKD RG