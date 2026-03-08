Man kills son, daughter before committing suicide in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two children before committing suicide at a rented house in the Gandhinagar area here on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, Amresh Kumar, a resident of Saitpur village in Ghazipur district, was the husband of a woman constable of the 66th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at Domuhan Ghat, police said.

Kumar, who was living with his wife and two children, allegedly killed his daughter, Kanchan, 4, and son Amarendra Kumar, 3, before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the room, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SSB Commandant Ankur Kumar Gautam, SHO Purushottam Rao, and other SSB officials reached the spot.

The body of the girl was found hanging from a grill in the room, while that of the boy’s was lying on the floor, the officials said.

Nautanwa Circle Officer Ankur Kumar Gautam said prima facie it appears that the man killed the children before committing suicide.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The police are also gathering information about the wife of the deceased and questioning the neighbours to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step, the officer added.