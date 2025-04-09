Man kills son-in-law after dispute in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 9 (PTI) A 75-year-old man allegedly axed to death his son-in-law in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a monetary dispute and then fled, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Wada area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The 42-year-old deceased used to take money from people promising to get them jobs but would not fulfil it.

He had also taken money from his father-in-law due to which the latter got annoyed and there used to be frequent quarrels between them, Wada police station's senior inspector Dattatreya Kindre said.

During one such fight two months back, the accused attacked his son-in-law with a sickle and a case was then registered with the police.

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the accused went to the house of his son-in-law and when he was fast asleep, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled, the official said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a relative of the deceased, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the accused under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, the police added.