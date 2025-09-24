Man kills son over domestic feud in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old son over a family feud in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Bichhakhandi Sabarsahi village within Jenapur police station limits of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sambhu Nayak.

Police arrested the accused, Kanthia Nayak (55), and seized the weapon used in the crime, an officer said.

According to police, Sambhu, a daily wage earner, reached his house in an inebriated state and got into an ugly spat with his father over a domestic issue. In a fit of anger, Kanthia took an axe and hacked his son to death on the spot.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sambhu lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the house.

Kanthia tried to flee after committing the crime but locals overpowered him. He was confined to a room, the officer added.

After getting information, a team from Jenapur police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

Kanthia was arrested under relevant sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, he informed.