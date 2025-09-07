Man kills son over family dispute in Kerala

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 7 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his son at their residence in Ulloorkkonam near Karyavattom here on Sunday, police said.

Ullas (35), a tipper lorry driver, was found lying in a pool of blood at the house in the morning.

Police said his father, Unnikrishnan (59), is suspected of having "killed" him following a family dispute.

“The man has been taken into custody, and interrogation is underway. His arrest is yet to be recorded,” a senior officer said.

A domestic dispute is suspected to be the motive, police added.