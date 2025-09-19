Man kills son with iron rod in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sept 19 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his son with an iron rod following an altercation in Sikkim's Pakyong district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Rongli-Changeylakha in the early hours, they said.

An altercation broke out between Mani Bagdas and his son, Prasant (25), around 1.30 am. Following a scuffle, Mani hit Prasant with an iron rod that was lying nearby, police said.

Prasant died on the spot, they said.

Mani was arrested, and the rod used in the crime was seized, they said.

The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem examination to the STNM Hospital in Gangtok. PTI COR SOM