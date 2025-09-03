Man kills teenage fiancee after fight in Palghar; arrested

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 17-year-old fiancee to death after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Bivaldhar village in Jawhar area, they said, adding the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The man was in love with the victim and they had been engaged. He used to visit her frequently, Jawhar's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer S Maher said.

On Tuesday, when the victim's parents had gone to their farm, the accused came to her house where they had some discussion which escalated into a fight.

The man allegedly strangulated the victim to death and left the house, the official said.

Some neighbours later learnt about the incident alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

After a search, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK