Man kills teenage girl after her mother rejects marriage proposal

Jabalpur (MP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly killed a teenage girl in the district in the wee hours of Tuesday after her mother rejected his proposal to the marry her daughter, police said.

The incident took place at Sakra village under Patan police station's jurisdiction, said an official, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused who absconded.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said Rakesh Raikwar, the accused, was in love with a 15-year-old girl living in the same village.

A few days ago, he met the girl's mother and proposed to marry her daughter. Her mother said she could not allow it because of the age difference and as they belonged to different castes.

He then said he would not let the girl marry anyone else, as per her family members.

On early Tuesday morning, Raikwar allegedly entered the room where the girl slept with her elder sister, and attacked her with an axe, the police official said.

The elder sister woke up after hearing the screams of the teenager. Raikwar then fled from the spot.

A case of murder was registered against him and a search was underway for him, the official said.