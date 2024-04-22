Man kills three including his father with sharp axe in drunken state in J'khand's Latehar

Latehar, Apr 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old allegedly killed three persons including his 65-year-old father and injured two with a sharp axe in a drunken state in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Ranjan Oraon was arrested on Monday following a raid in his village, Latehar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Dabri village, around 170 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the accused returned home in a drunken state.

The villagers told police that a dispute occurred at their home after he returned in a drunken state. Oraon killed his father Suraj Oraon with the axe and then his relatives Anupama Devi (35) and Mansuria Devi (32).

He also injured his cousin Amlesh Oraon and his wife Hirmani Devi, who were admitted to a hospital for better treatment, the SP said.

"After committing the crime, the accused fled towards a forest on Sunday night. As the police were informed by local villagers, they immediately reached the village and started investigating the matter. On Monday morning, police again reached the village and arrested the accused based on the information received from villagers," the SP said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG