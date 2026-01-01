Man kills three minor sons, dies by suicide in Andhra's Nandyal district

Uyyalawada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 1 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his three minor sons and later died by suicide by hanging at his residence here in Nandyal district, police said on Thursday.

Police are investigating the exact cause of death of the children, an official said, adding that further details would emerge after inquiry.

"The man allegedly killed his three minor sons on Wednesday and later hanged himself at their house in Uyyalawada village," Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police K Pramod Kumar told PTI.

According to police, preliminary inquiry suggests that the family was facing financial difficulties, which may have driven the man to take the extreme step.

Police also noted that the wife of the deceased had died by hanging in August, adding to the family's distress.

A case has been registered and a probe is on. PTI MS GDK SA