Man kills twin daughters, surrenders before cops days later

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his twin daughters while on the way to his native place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district and later surrendered before police, an official said.

While the grisly incident took place on October 21, accused Rahul Sheshrao Chavan surrendered on Saturday.

Chavan, who works in a private company in Pune, had planned to visit his native village in Washim district for Diwali with his wife and daughters Pranali and Pratiksha.

The couple, however, had a quarrel, and the wife left for her parents' house in Pune, the police official said, adding that it apparently put Chavan in a highly disturbed state of mind.

On Tuesday, while on the way to Washim, he allegedly slit the throats of the two girls in a secluded area near Ancherwadi in Buldhana district.

Afterwards, he planned to commit suicide, but eventually decided to surrender before police and landed at the Andhera Police Station in Buldhana on Saturday morning, the official said.

Police took him to the spot where he had allegedly killed his daughters and recovered their bodies.

A case of murder was registered against Chavan and further probe was on. PTI DC KRK