Man kills two before committing suicide in Bathinda

Bathinda, Nov 10 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead two people before committing suicide at Kothaguru here on Friday, police said. Three others were injured in the incident, they said.

According to police, the 45-year-old man allegedly first shot dead his cousin with whom he had some property dispute. Later, one more person died of bullet injury and three others sustained injuries when the accused fired indiscriminately when others rushed to rescue his cousin.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. A case was registered in connection with it, they said. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY