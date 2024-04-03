Man kills two children, tries to commit suicide

Ratlam (MP), Apr 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his two children by drowning them after giving them poison and attempted suicide in Ratlam district on Wednesday, police said.

Accused Ashish Bagri, who drank poison himself, survived, said an official.

The incident took place at Lalakheda village, 40 km from here, said city superintendent of police Durgesh Armo.

Bagri, who was visiting his wife's maternal home, took his two children, aged six and eight years, for bathing in a pond where he allegedly gave them some poisonous substance and threw them in the water.

Later, he consumed the poisonous substance himself and informed his elder brother who alerted some local residents, the official said.

The locals took Bagri and the two children to hospital where the doctors declared the children dead, he said.

Bagri was undergoing treatment. A case was registered and further investigation was underway, the official said. PTI COR ADU KRK