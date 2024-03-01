Man kills two elderly brothers, then hides himself in swamp around lake; pulled out and held

Palghar, Mar 1 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 92-year-old person and his younger brother using a crowbar at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district and then hid himself in the swamp around a lake in a bid to escape action, but was pulled out and arrested, police said.

The alleged double murder occurred around 7.30 pm on Thursday at Kudan village, and the accused, identified as Kishore Jagannath Mandal, was arrested four hours later, they said.

"The accused, who is mentally unstable, attacked the two brothers - Mukund Vithobha Patil (92) and his 84-year-old brother Bhimrao - with a crowbar at a farm in the village. After that, he fled from the spot. The bodies of the two victims were sent to a government hospital after the police reached the spot," an official said.

The police launched an operation to trace the accused and was found hiding in the swamp of a lake around 11.30 pm, he said.

He was then arrested and a case was registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) at the Tarapur police station, he added.

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, the police said, adding that the accused was found loitering in and around the village two days before the incident.

Further investigation into the case is on, he said. PTI COR NP