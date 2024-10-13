Man 'kills' two sons, ends life in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons by "throwing" them in an agricultural well and later "died by suicide" by jumping into the well in Kamareddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Nandiwada village.

Some local residents noticed the footwear and mobile phone of the man near the agricultural well.

The deceased children are aged four and six, police said.

The man is suspected to have resorted the act following family disputes and financial issues with his wife, a police official said based on preliminiary investigation. Further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK KH