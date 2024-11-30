Man kills uncle after drunken brawl at party in UP's Bhadohi; held

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning his uncle to death with a brick after an argument over consumption of liquor turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Circle officer Chaman Singh Chawda said the incident took on Friday night at Barwapur village in the Gyanpur police station area of the district.

"Madhav Vanvasi (45) hosted a family feast at his home where liquor was being served. His nephew Rajesh Vanvasi (35) was among the attendees.

"As the party progressed, a light-hearted exchange over who consumed more alcohol quickly escalated into a heated dispute," Chawda said.

Advertisment

Things took a violent turn after Madhav allegedly taunted Rajesh for consuming more liquor despite being a "miser" when it came to serving alcohol to guests at his own parties, the officer said.

"Under the influence of liquor, an enraged Rajesh grabbed a large brick and hit Madhav on the head who collapsed on the ground. Rajesh continued to assault Madhav until he died," he added.

The family members, who were also intoxicated, initially assumed that Madhav was injured. However, later Madhav's wife Meena informed the police after seeing her husband's lifeless body, the officer said.

Advertisment

Based on Meena's complaint, a murder case has been registered against Rajesh who was arrested from a house in the area on Saturday, Chawla said. PTI COR KIS ARI