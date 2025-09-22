Man kills uncle for 'witchcraft' in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa; arrested

Janjgir-Champa, Sep 22 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 65-year-old uncle in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district after accusing him of practising witchcraft, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday evening in Kota Dabri locality, the Champa police station official said.

"Ajit Pal slit his uncle Ramprasad Pal's throat with a sickle when the latter was on his way to a temple. Ramprasad was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The accused has claimed he killed his uncle as the latter's witchcraft caused him losses in his eatery business," the official added.

Further into the matter was underway, he added. PTI COR BNM