Man kills uncle in UP's Shahjahanpur over 'affair' with aunt

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly slit his uncle's throat in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district over an illicit relationship with the latter's wife, police said on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur SP Rajesh Dwivedi said the accused, Aadesh, a resident of Sitapur district, killed Balram (30) with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday night.

Aadesh entered the house in Bhatipura Chandu village along with two accomplices and attacked Balram, killing him on the spot, the SP added.

Dwivedi said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when Balram's brother informed the police after finding the body on a cot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Aadesh allegedly had an affair with Balram’s wife, the SP said.

The officer said Balram’s wife and her five-year-old son were sleeping in the same room at the time of the murder. In view of these circumstances, we are probing her possible involvement in the crime, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The wife has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace Aadesh, the SP added.