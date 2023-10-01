Man kills watchman with paver block in Santacruz, held

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a watchman of a diagnostic centre in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai with a paver block, a crime branch official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jaishankar Mishra, allegedly attacked the watchman, Rajesh Shukla, when the latter was asleep on Thursday night, the official said.

The crime branch conducted a parallel investigation and nabbed Mishra from Sion based on technical evidence.

Prima facie investigation suggested that Mishra and Shukla are known to each other but had quarrelled over some issues.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (Punishment for murder) and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK