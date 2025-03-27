Man kills wife, 2-year-old son, ends life in Gujarat's Valsad over forex trade loss

Valsad, Mar 27 (PTI) A man ended his life after allegedly poisoning his wife and their two-year-old son in Valsad district in Gujarat on Thursday over financial troubles, a police official said.

The incident took place in Nilkanth Apartment in Umbergaon taluka's Solsumba village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhargav Pandya said.

"Shivam Vishwakarma (28) hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his apartment after giving poison to his wife Aarti (25) and their 2-year-old son this morning. A preliminary probe has revealed Shivam was in depression due to loss in forex trading. Further probe into the case is underway," Pandya said. PTI COR PJT BNM