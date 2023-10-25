Man kills wife, absconds

Nagpur, Oct 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife here during a quarrel, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused husband was absconding after the incident which took place in Shitala Mata square area on Tuesday afternoon, said an official of Sakkardara police station.

Victim Anusiya alias Dinya Shyamkishor Gajam (24) and accused Shyamkishor Tejlaal Gajam had shifted to Nagpur from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh only recently and were working as labourers at the government quarters in the city, he said.

As per preliminary probe, the couple often fought as Shyamkishor suspected his wife's fidelity.

Advertisment

They had a heated argument around 8 pm on Tuesday evening and Shyamkishor allegedly hit her on the head with an iron rod, killing her on the spot.

Afterwards he fled from the scene, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

Sakkardara police registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR KRK