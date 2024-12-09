Man kills wife after heated argument in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument between them, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mohalla Sattipura of City Kotwali area of the district. The couple had three children together, a senior officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Mahoba district Vandana Singh said, "There was an argument between Mahendra Kumar (33) and his wife Meera on Sunday afternoon and Mahendra crushed his wife's head with a stone, killing her on the spot." "After the death of his wife, Mahendra locked the room and fled with their three children Arun (7), Vivek (5) and Archana (2)," Singh said.

Upon being alerted by the neighbours, the police broke the lock of the room in the evening and recovered the woman's blood-soaked body, she said.

The officer said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and police are conducting searches for the absconding husband. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR