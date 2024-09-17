Man kills wife after quarrel in Chhattisgarh; commits suicide

Korba, Sep 17 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife with an arrow and committed suicide by hanging himself following an argument in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Thengrimar village under the Shyang police station limits on Monday, an official said.

Jagannath Manjhwar (37) had an altercation with his wife, Santoshi Bai, and allegedly attacked her with an arrow at their house.

The arrow pierced the woman's neck, killing her on the spot, he said.

Manjhwar then allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling in the same room, the official said.

The police were informed, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

The police recovered a bloodstained arrow from the crime scene, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR TKP ARU