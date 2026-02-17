Man kills wife after tiff over motorcycle demand in UP's Chandauli, arrested

Chandauli (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a dispute over a motorcycle demand in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The couple who married two-and-a-half years ago after meeting as college students, lived separately from their families in Bhishampur village.

According to the police, the accused, Sunny Kumar Maurya, frequently quarrelled with his wife, Babli Gaur (22), while under the influence of alcohol.

Chakia Police Station House Officer Arjun Singh said Maurya had allegedly been demanding an Apache motorcycle from his father-in-law.

On Monday night, the couple had an argument over the same issue and Maurya allegedly strangled his wife to death, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder has been registered. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS AKY