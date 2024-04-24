Man kills wife and daughter over family dispute, held

Akola, Apr 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking to death his wife and nine-year-old daughter in Akola city of Maharashtra on Wednesday over a family dispute, police said.

According to police, the accused Manish Mhatre attacked his wife Rashmi and daughter Mahi when they were asleep in the early hours, an official said.

Rashmi Mhatre was living separately with her daughter in Nanded city due to frequent quarrels with her husband.

"On Tuesday, she and Mahi came to Akola to attend her relative's wedding. Manish fatally attacked them in the wee hours with an axe," the official said, adding that the accused didn't run away from the spot and waited for police.

He was arrested on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he added. PTI COR NSK