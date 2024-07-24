Man kills wife, buries her in agriculture field; held

Gwalior, Jul 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and buried her in an agricultural field with the help of his family members in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, while misleading police with a missing person report, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against four individuals and arrested the prime accused and his brother.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz KM said Janved Kirar, a resident of Jorasi village under Bilaua police station jurisdiction, had filed a missing complaint for his wife, Pragati Kirar (33), on July 11.

Police suspected something was amiss when the woman's relatives claimed Pragati Kirar had faced harassment from her in-laws, the ASP stated.

Janved initially misled investigators but later admitted to an altercation with his wife on July 8, after overhearing her converse with someone on the phone.

"The accused told police that he assaulted his wife, resulting in her death. He, in collaboration with his brother Narottam, father Laxminarayan, and uncle Ghanshyam, buried her body in a nearby agricultural field," the ASP said.

Janved and his brother have been arrested, whereas his father and uncle remain at large, he added.

The body has been exhumed and further investigative measures are currently underway. PTI COR ADU NSK