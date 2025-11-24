Man kills wife by hitting her with LPG cylinder in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) Nov 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband using an LPG cylinder at Mangad here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, a resident near Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad.

Police have arrested her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai, who assaulted her following a quarrel at their house around midnight.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder.

The FIR also stated that the couple’s daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Hearing loud noises, neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the police.

Officers reached the spot and found Kavitha lying unconscious in the hall.

A doctor was called to the location and confirmed her death.

Pillai was arrested and shifted to the Kilikkollur police station, where a case of murder has been registered, officials said.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.