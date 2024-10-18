Man kills wife by pushing her into Chenab River in Jammu, held

Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by pushing her into the Chenab River, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Jeevan Singh, they said.

According to police, Silma Devi had filed a missing person complaint regarding her 35-year-old daughter-in-law, Salesha Devi on September 7.

Following this, the SSP of Ramban constituted a special team to search for the woman. They recorded the statements of the woman's children and other witnesses, police said.

Advertisment

The police also gathered technical evidence and discovered that on the day of the incident, Jeevan Singh had called his wife, Salesha, to the Ramban market to purchase clothes for their children. Both were seen together in the market that day, they said.

During sustained questioning, Jeevan Singh confessed to the crime, admitting that he had pushed his wife into the Chenab River near the footbridge in the Chanderkote area with the intent to kill her, they added.

The police converted the mission person's report into an FIR and arrested Jeevan. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AB HIG HIG