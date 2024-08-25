Man kills wife, child

Itanagar, Aug 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and child in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Police arrested 35-year-old Gangngam Gangsa, a resident of Khanu village of the district for allegedly killing his wife Ngamjun Gangsa and their child Phagang Gangsa on Saturday, Longding, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja said.

According to the SP, one Mangu Pansa filed an FIR at Longding police station alleging that Gangngam Gangsa had shared a picture of his wife and their child in a WhatsApp group, claiming responsibility for their murder.

Upon receiving the information, a police team accompanied by the complainant and executive magistrate Bini Shiva, arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the woman and the infant, the SP said, adding that the accused was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

A local 'dao' and spade were seized from the crime scene, he said, adding that post-mortem examination was conducted and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the gruesome murder, the SP added. PTI UPL UPL RG