Man kills wife, child in Virar, hangs self

Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and 5-year-old daughter in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district and then ended his life, a police official said on Thursday.

The bodies of Udaykumar Kajwa, his wife Veena (42) and child were found in their 10th floor flat in a housing complex on Wednesday afternoon, the Bolinj police station official said.

"After strangling Veena and the child, Kajwa hanged himself with a scarf. No suicide note has been found from the spot. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM