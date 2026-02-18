Man kills wife, dies by hanging in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old man allegedly died by hanging after murdering his wife in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Lothal village on Tuesday night.

According to police, the man, Sarvan Kumar, attacked his wife Anju Devi, 45, with a sharp weapon during a heated argument. She died on the spot. Following this, Kumar allegedly hanged himself from a tree in the compound of his house.

A family member spotted the bodies on Wednesday and immediately informed the neighbours and police.

Police and forensics teams visited the spot and gathered evidence.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed the report and said a case has been registered. PTI COR RUK RUK