Man kills wife; dies by suicide in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 5 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife before killing himself at their residence near Mallappally in this district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Reghunath (65) and his wife Sudha (61).

According to Mallappally panchayat ward councillor Roshini Jose, Reghunath had worked abroad before returning home a few years ago. The couple’s son lives in Aluva, Ernakulam district.

On Friday morning, the son, unable to reach his parents, asked a relative nearby to check on them. At around 10.30 am, the relative found Sudha "lying in a pool of blood" behind the house, while Reghunath was missing.

Police later found him hanging from the roof of a storeroom outside the residence.

Investigators suspect Reghunath "stabbed" his wife before ending his life.

Family disputes are believed to be the trigger, though the exact cause will be confirmed only after further inquiry.

Keezhvaipur police have registered a case.

Inquest proceedings are underway, and the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI TBA TGB SSK