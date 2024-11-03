Man kills wife, drinks poison in UP

Bijnor (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before drinking poison here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused, Nizamuddin, has been taken into custody and is hospitalised, they said.

Around 4 am, Nizamuddin, who lives near Bulla crossing, stabbed his wife Israna with a knife. Later, he drank poison. He is undergoing treatment at the medical college here and his condition is stated to be stable, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.

According to police, Nizamuddin and Israna got married 16 years ago and had a strained relationship.

On January 1 this year, Nizamuddin threw acid on Israna and she had come to him to talk about the case, police said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV