Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling his wife in Thane district, a police official said.

Mahesh Mohpe and his wife Mahi (24) got married three years ago and they used to quarrel over his alleged extra marital affair, the Titwala police station official said.

"This morning, during an argument over the issue, Mahesh strangled Mahi. He was arrested on the complaint of her kin," he added. PTI COR BNM