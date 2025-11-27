Man kills wife, ends own life

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after killing his wife in Bandra (East) on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Nirmal Nagar police station official, Nawab Sheikh, an auto rickshaw driver, allegedly slit his wife's throat following a quarrel. Later, he apparently electrocuted himself inside the house.

Police took the couple to hospital after being alerted by locals, but both were declared dead before admission, the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added. PTI ZA KRK