Man kills wife, ends own life by hanging in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) A man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself after strangling his wife to death in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

SHO of Sultana Police Station Bhagwan Ram said Rajesh Kumar (30) and Manju (28) got married a couple of years ago and used to quarrel often. They had shifted to a rented accommodation three days ago.

On Sunday, Kumar strangled his wife with a rope and then hanged himself. The matter came to light when Manju's brother went to their room but it was closed from inside.

"When there was no reply after repeated knocking, the police were informed. Kumar was found hanging while his wife was lying on the floor. They were declared dead by a doctor," the police officer said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, he added.