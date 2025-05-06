Man kills wife, gets caught transporting her body in Pune district

Pune, May 6 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife and was caught transporting her body on a scooter in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a patrolling team of police intercepted the 28-year-old accused, who was riding his two-wheeler in the Nanded City area in the wee hours of the day, an official said.

He said the team found the woman's body stuffed in a gunny sack.

The accused, Rakesh Nishar, allegedly strangled his wife Babita at their apartment in the Dhayari area after a domestic dispute, the official said.

He said, "The police control room received a call around 1.30 am about a man transporting a body on a scooter. A patrolling team intercepted the vehicle and found a woman's body stuffed in a gunny sack." The official said Nishar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI SPK ARU