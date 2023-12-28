Man kills wife, hangs himself in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat before hanging himself after an argument with her in this district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said Somepal (45), who worked as a daily wager in Punjab, had returned to his home on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Somepal slit the throat of his wife Kaushal following some arguments and later hanged himself after killing his wife, the SP said.

Two sons of the couple, who were also present inside the house at the time of the incident, called the police.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and started an investigation. PTI COR CDN CK