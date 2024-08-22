Man kills wife in Gurugram, arrested from Vrindavan

Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife here, police said on Thursday.

Biltu Sarkar (37), a native of Malda in West Bengal, was arrested from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the accused had fled the city after committing the crime and changed his appearance to evade arrest.

According to the police, the body of the victim, Shaifali Sarkar (27), was found in a plastic sack in Sector 52 area on August 18 and a case of murder was registered in Sector 53 Police Station.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to being an alcoholic and said that this caused frequent arguments between him and his wife," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

"On August 17, the wife threatened to leave the accused, following which he smothered her with a pillow and later strangulated her and packed her body in a plastic sack. He then dumped his wife's body in Sector 52 area and fled. He even changed his appearance to escape from police but finally our team arrested him from Vrindavan on Wednesday. We will take the accused on police remand for questioning after being producing him in a city court," ACP Dahiya said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ