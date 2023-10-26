Man kills wife in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 26 (PTI) A 43-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in this district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The man, who was later found with multiple severe injuries, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday in the Kunnamthanam area, under the jurisdiction of Keezhavaipur Police Station.

According to the police, Venukuttan fatally stabbed his wife, Sreeja, who was 40 years old, at her residence. Later, he was found with 13 deep cuts on his body and died at a hospital.

Only a thorough investigation can uncover the exact reason behind Venukuttan's death, police added.

The police said that there had been ongoing family issues between the couple, leading Sreeja to stay separately. PTI TGB TGB KH