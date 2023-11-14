Man kills wife in Palghar after doubting her character

Palghar, Nov 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old tribal man allegedly killed his wife after doubting her fidelity in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Khiroda village in Jawhar taluka late Sunday night following which the man was arrested, senior police inspector Sanjay Bramhane told PTI.

The man allegedly attacked his 32-year-old wife with a sharp weapon. The woman died on the spot, he said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he added. PTI COR GK