Man kills wife in Thane, absconds; police launch probe

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife and then fled from the spot in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The motive behind the killing, which took place on Wednesday evening at Tadali in Bhiwandi area, was not yet known, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The 40-year-old man allegedly attacked on his wife's face and neck with an unidentified object. The woman suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, he said.

Some locals heard the commotion and alerted police who then rushed to the spot.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against the man under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts were on to trace him, the official said. PTI COR GK