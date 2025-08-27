Man kills wife in UP's Banda, arrested

Banda (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly hacking his wife to death with an axe, police said.

The incident occurred in Dhonsad village under the Tindwari police station area on Tuesday evening.

"The accused, Ram Asre Verma (44), attacked his wife, Manju Devi (38), with an axe inside their home, leading to her death," Circle Officer Rajveer Singh Gaur said.

Verma has been taken into custody and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.