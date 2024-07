Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife during a domestic fight here on Monday, police said.

Sachin, the accused, lived in Balmiki Basti under the under Jahangirabad Police Station jurisdiction, Circle Officer D Anoop Singh said.

Sachin and Manju, the victim, were contract workers and had married 15 years ago, he said. The couple has three children.

Police have taken Sachin into custody and sent the body for post mortem, he said. PTI COR VN VN