Man kills wife, injures brother over property dispute

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and injured his elder brother over a property dispute in suburban Malad in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Dreson Dasa, is on the run and five teams have been formed to nab him, an official said.

The crime came to light on Friday afternoon when the wife of the injured man, Damian Dasa, returned home from the market.

The complainant woman found her husband Damian Dasa and Chitra Dasa lying in a pool of blood, following which they were rushed to hospitals after informing the police, the official said.

Damian was found alive but Chitra was declared dead by doctors, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Dreson attacked Chitra and Damian with a flower pot and a baseball bat over the sale of a residential property.

Based on the FIR lodged by Damian's wife, a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against Dreson.

Police have formed five teams to nab him, the official added. PTI ZA NSK