Man kills wife, injures her partner in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife and injuring her lover here on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Savitri (37), wife of Naresh and her lover, Sarjit, police said.

According to police, Savitri left her husband last year and was living with Sarjit. Savitri had gone to Khidarpur village with Sarjit as her child was to appear in the Class 10th board exams.

After her child went inside the exam hall, both sat in a field where Naresh opened fire and killed Savitri on the spot. However, Sarjit was injured and is currently undergoing treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.