Man kills wife, injures in-laws before hanging himself in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Sep 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured his in-laws before hanging himself in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Lathibari village under Poreyahat police station area on Friday night following a scuffle between husband and wife over consumption of liquor, they said.

"The husband had consumed alcohol and started thrashing his wife. When his wife resisted, he stabbed her and she died on the spot. When the wife's parents came to protect their daughter, he also attacked them with a knife and left them injured. Later, he hanged himself," Poreyahat police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav said.

The bodies of the husband, identified as Rajendra Pandit, and wife Rita Devi (25), have been sent for a postmortem at Sadar hospital, he said.

The injured in-laws were admitted to Sadar hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Pandit was married to Rita Devi six years ago. They have two daughters, one aged three years and the other is one month old, the police officer said.

According to villagers, Pandit used to beat his wife frequently after consuming liquor. PTI COR SAN RG